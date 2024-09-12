Nicholas Bloom On Why Remote Work Is Good For Growth

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – Working from home was not an option for most people before March 11, 2020, when work and home life suddenly collided. The pandemic upended many aspects of doing business, but the daily commute is one routine that seems unlikely to return to what it was.

Listen here. Read the article in Finance and Development Magazine

Nicholas Bloom was studying the potential impact of remote work long before the pandemic launched it into the mainstream and now has data to suggest businesses should stick to the hybrid working model.

