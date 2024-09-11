Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Reports 'Incredibly Positive' Market Reception To Its Nursemagic(TM) App

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a pioneering company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today reported that its NurseMagic(TM) app saw a 27% increase in users. The increase followed the release of social videos (TikTok and Instagram ) created through the company's engagement with influencer Nurse Hailey, who has over 510,000 followers across her social media channels. The latest posts follow other releases through engagement with other influencers. The company also announced that following its debut in the app store, NurseMagic(TM) charted at #33 in the medical category for free tools.

“We already knew that NurseMagic(TM) would be useful to the 5.2 million nurses in the U.S., given that this large, essential professional has no AI-powered, direct support. We now know that NurseMagic(TM) is incredibly useful to an even wider audience, including home health care (with over 3.9 million professionals) and other segments. The market reception to our proprietary technology has been incredibly positive and we look forward to moving into enterprise relationships, in addition to growing our B2C user base,” said CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sasry.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic(TM) , the company's recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nurse notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto(TM) (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents. For more information, visit .

