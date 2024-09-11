Kedrion Biopharma's Focus On Advancing Patient Care In Rare Disease To Be Showcased At NBDF Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma Inc. is excited to announce its sponsorship of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation's (NBDF) 76th Annual Bleeding Disorders (BDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will take place from September 12-14, 2024, and will bring together individuals with bleeding disorders, their families, healthcare professionals, and researchers from across the country.

Kedrion's sponsorship of the NBDF underscores the company's commitment to supporting the bleeding disorders community. Kedrion is a leading manufacturer of coagulation and rare disease therapies and is dedicated to providing patients with access to innovative treatments.

The NBDF Conference is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest advancements in bleeding and clotting disorders research and treatment, connect with other individuals and families affected by these conditions, and gain valuable insights from experts in the field. The conference will feature a wide range of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, covering topics such as:



Treatment options and advancements: Attendees will have the chance to learn about the latest developments in treatment options for various bleeding and clotting disorders, including new therapies and clinical trials.

Living with a bleeding and or clotting disorder: The conference will address the challenges and opportunities associated with living with a diagnosis, including managing symptoms, navigating healthcare systems, and building support networks. Research and advocacy: Attendees will gain insights into ongoing research efforts and advocacy initiatives aimed at improving the lives of individuals with such disorders.

Kedrion will be actively involved in the NBDF Conference, hosting several events and activities designed to engage with attendees and share information about its therapies. Highlights will be a Campfire presentation on the results of the Hereditary Factor X in Americas survey, the 2nd Annual Plasminogen Deficiency Roundtable and The Ultra Rare Networking Hour, a dedicated space for individuals with ultra-rare bleeding and or clotting disorders and their support network to connect and build relationships. This initiative will foster a sense of community and provide a platform for sharing experiences and resources.

The NBDF Conference is also a valuable opportunity for Kedrion to connect with individuals living with Plasminogen Deficiency Type 1(PLGD-1), as well as patients with Hereditary Factor X Deficiency (HFXD), two rare and potentially life-threatening disorders. The company will be sharing information about the therapy developments in these areas and its ongoing research efforts.

"At Kedrion, every employee is united by a powerful mission: to amplify the voices of patients with rare diseases and to continually improve their journey and care. Together, our global commitment ensures that every step forward is a step towards a brighter, more hopeful future" said Bob Rossilli, CCO, Global Business and US General Manager of Kedrion.

Kedrion's participation in the NBDC reflects the company's commitment to improving the lives of individuals with rare diseases. By providing support, education, and access to innovative therapies, Kedrion is working to ensure that patients have the resources they need to live full and healthy lives.

To learn more about the NBDF's 76th Annual Bleeding Disorders Conference, please visit National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, formerly NHF | NBDF .

Contact: Jennifer Bayliss / [email protected] / 213-703-9604



SOURCE Kedrion Biopharma

