Lyondellbasell Tackles End-Of-Life Challenges In Durable Goods By Investing In A New Recycling Center In Germany

(MENAFN- 3BL) FRANKFURT, Germany, September 11, 2024 /3BL/ - LyondellBasell (LYB) is investing in a new closed-loop preparation center in Lich, Germany. This sophisticated recycling center is transforming plastic waste into high-quality feedstock for high-performance materials, supporting the circular and contributing to sustainability goals. This new recycling center brings the collective expertise of a service provider, a university supporting the process and analytics used and the dedicated team at LYB.

The closed-loop preparation center supports the LYB integrated hub strategy, bringing together existing assets with new advanced sorting and recycling capabilities to create operational scale, reduce cost and capture value from plastic waste. This new center marks a significant leap in waste processing capabilities for durable goods, such as automotive and white good appliance parts. The requirements for recycling durable goods once they've reached their end-of-life are complex. The materials need to be stripped of any paint, metal and other additives to get to a plastic suitable for a high-quality feedstock.

“These efforts are unlocking new ways of recycling durable goods into new materials for high-quality applications,” said Frank Nöltgen, Vice President of Advanced Polymer Solutions Europe at LYB.“By investing in sorting, recycling and the development of proprietary recycling technologies, we are taking significant steps towards a sustainable future.”

The recycling center employs mechanical recycling to transform end-of-life automotive and appliance plastics, such as bumpers and trim, into high-quality recycled materials. These recycled materials will be incorporated into the LYB CirculenRecover product range, offering more sustainable solutions based on recycled content for demanding applications in the automotive and white goods sectors, including structural parts, interior components, and visible applications.

“We are excited to support automotive and durable white goods manufacturers in achieving their sustainability targets,” added Erik Licht, Director New Business Development of Advanced Polymer Solutions Europe at LYB.“This closed-loop preparation center ensures that valuable plastic materials are kept in circulation, reducing reliance on virgin resources and enabling products with a lower carbon footprint compared to virgin products.”

The Lich recycling center is expected to reach commercial scale in the fourth quarter of 2024. This investment aligns with the company's ambitious goal to produce and market at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.

