Haiti’S Education In Jeopardy As Gang Violence Continues

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Ongoing violence in Haiti is putting the education of over 100,000 displaced children in the south at risk, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Wednesday. The continued surge in armed gang activity, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, has put immense pressure on local communities and their already fragile social services.

Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti, noted that more than 270,000 people have fled to the south of the country.

Struggling to cope

With the start of the new school year, displaced families face the daunting challenge of securing classroom placements for their children.

“Local services are struggling to accommodate the influx of displaced school-aged children as well because of the disruptions from ongoing violence,” said Maes, who is currently visiting impacted families in the region.

“Children deserve the right to a safe education so they can create a bright and thriving future for Haiti.”

Severe strain on services

UNICEF said the arrival of 103,000 displaced school-aged children in the Grand South region has placed a severe strain on educational services. At the same time, nearly 919 schools in the West and Artibonite regions have been closed.

As a result, approximately 156,000 students have been affected, and many children have lost a substantial portion of their academic year due to the school closures and ongoing violence.

Ensure learning continues

UNICEF is working intensively with the Haitian government to mitigate the impact on education, including by rehabilitating damaged schools, setting up temporary learning spaces, strengthening the capacity of teachers and other personnel and providing essential educational materials.

It is also facilitating cash transfers to affected families to help cover school-related expenses and alleviate financial burdens.

However, the UN agency urgently needs $87 million to continue these efforts and is appealing for greater financial support as approximately only $5.4 million had been raised by 1 August.

Maes urged the global community“to provide the necessary support to address these critical needs and ensure that every child has the opportunity to return to school and continue their learning journey”.

Support for agriculture

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO ) also highlighted the need for urgent funding to assist more than half a million people in Haiti to prevent further starvation and suffering.

Since February, escalating violence and increased displacement have significantly reduced agricultural production and disrupted markets, leaving half the population, around five million people, in acute hunger.

FAO is calling on the international community to secure $48 million to assist 608,000 people with emergency agriculture activities.

The post Haiti's education in jeopardy as gang violence continues appeared first on Caribbean News Global .