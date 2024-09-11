Resecurity Launches Advanced Digital Identity Protection Solution In Qatar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA) is excited to announce the introduction of its award-winning Identity Protection (IDP) solution in Qatar. IDP solution is designed to protect citizens and businesses in Qatar from the growing risks of threats targeting digital identities. As Qatar continues to expand its digital and fintech sector, Resecurity's solution provides comprehensive protection against cybercrime, fraud, and identity theft, empowering individuals and organizations to safeguard their sensitive information in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030 .

Resecurity

The grand launch of Resecurity's IDP solution follows a strategic partnership with Mannai Corporation (Qatar) and coincides with the increasing focus on cybersecurity across the Middle East, as Qatar strengthens its digital infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global digital landscape. With cyber threats on the rise, including account takeovers, fraudulent activities, and data breaches, Resecurity's IDP solution delivers state-of-the-art technology to protect both consumers and businesses.

Key Features of Resecurity's Identity Protection Solution:



Advanced Monitoring Capabilities:

Continuous monitoring of stolen credentials, personal information, and national ID documents across the Dark Web, helping detect and respond to potential threats before damage occurs.



Real-Time Threat Intelligence:

Proactive alerts and threat intelligence ensure users receive timely notifications of emerging cyber threats, helping to mitigate the risk of data breaches and fraudulent activities.



Comprehensive Risk Management:

By leveraging AI-powered threat intelligence and machine learning, Resecurity's IDP solution offers a robust defense mechanism against identity theft, account takeovers, and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

User-Friendly Experience:

Resecurity's IDP solution delivered as SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) features a simple, intuitive dashboard for users to monitor their digital identities, offering customizable alerts and proactive guidance on how to strengthen identity protection.

Prior to the launch in Qatar, Resecurity confirmed its leading position as a cybersecurity vendor through its recognition in the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 's Global Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 report. This annual report is an essential indicator of market trends and highlights the most influential vendors and tools shaping the cybersecurity and risk management landscape. Being featured validates Resecurity's innovative approaches and its pivotal role in the sector supporting major Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide. Resecurity has been also recognized as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) and highlighted as one of the key players in Global Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) market report – proving cross-domain success and an established cybersecurity solutions and services portfolio recognized by industry market experts.

For more information about Resecurity and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit .

About Resecurity®



Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit .

