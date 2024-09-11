Norfolk Southern Fires CEO After Workplace Misconduct Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. fired Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw following an investigation into claims he was involved in an inappropriate workplace relationship, a sudden downfall just over two years after he took the helm.

Shaw was terminated for cause, effective immediately, the railroad said Wednesday in a statement. Norfolk appointed Chief Officer Mark George to replace Shaw as CEO.

The departure comes shortly after Norfolk said its board had hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of conduct by Shaw that was“inconsistent with the company's code of ethics and company policy.”

Norfolk's shares were unchanged in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Shaw, who started in Norfolk's finance department in 1994, became CEO in May 2022 with a plan to move the company away from the precision scheduled railroading strategy that was pioneered by late executive Hunter Harrison and has been widely adopted across the company.



His plans for change were upended by a train derailment last year that spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, which unleashed a torrent of criticism from lawmakers along with proposals to introduce more safety regulations. The company agreed to a settlement with residents in May.

Shaw had previously prevailed in a campaign by activist shareholder Ancora Holdings Group to replace him and other leaders of the railroad. The investor faulted Norfolk's response to the derailment and criticized the company's performance. While Shaw won a shareholder vote in May to keep his job, investors opted to replace three members of the company's 13-person board with Ancora-backed candidates.

