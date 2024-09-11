TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Robbin Itkin and Justin Goldstein have been recognized by Lawdragon in its“2025's 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher.“They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, 'Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.' Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Ms. Itkin is a Partner and leader of the firm's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a certified mediator, Ms. Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Ms. Itkin's excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring and a long-time fellow and 2023 International Committee Co-Chair of the honorary and prestigious American College of Bankruptcy.Mr. Goldstein is the Chair of the firm's Litigation Group, has extensive trial and appellate experience handling a wide range of business, entertainment, and intellectual property disputes in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration. Repeatedly recognized as one of the 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Los Angeles, as well one of the region's Top Litigators and Trial Lawyers, Mr. Goldstein has spent more than two decades successfully counseling and representing some of the Fortune 500's and entertainment industry's most prominent entities.

