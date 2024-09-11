Origins Motorcycle Docuseries Premier Event Honors Paralyzed Motocross Athlete And Adversity Into Adventure Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Origins" Motorcycle Docuseries Premiers 3rd Episode at Mulholland Harley Davidson - Event Proceeds Go Towards Adversity Into Adventure Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Origins," an award-winning docuseries created by renowned director and producer Billy Barnes, delves into the deep connection between celebrities and their love for motorcycles.Through masterful storytelling and stunning visuals, the series quickly garnered acclaim, winning awards after just two episodes. Barnes captures the passion and thrill that iconic figures find in the open road, making "Origins" a must-watch for motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of engaging documentaries.The 3rd episode of the popular YouTube series centers around Caleb Owens, a special effects designer who's worked on many known films. The episode will focus on his bike 'Uncle Sam' which has an incredible story itself. Hosted by Mulholland Harley Davidson, event proceeds will benefit the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation co-Founded by Aaron Baker , a recovering paraplegic athlete injured in a 1999 motocross accident.Baker is currently traveling 5,000 miles across 22 states using a variety of adaptive bicycles for the first leg (Route 1) of the Adversity Into Adventure World Tour to raise money and awareness for research, rehabilitation and recreation initiatives to help support Diverse-Abled individuals. The AIA World Tour is a multi-continent road trip touring 6 of the 7 continents through 2026.WHEN: Fri., September 13, 2024; 6-9pm PST; the episode has a run time of 20 minutes.WHERE: Mulholland Harley Davidson, 24050 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas, CA 91302WHO: 200-300 people are expected to attend, including potential celebrities and well-known motorcycle enthusiasts. Baker will be available for interviews.WHY: Adversity Into Adventure was selected by host Mulholland Harley Davidson to receive a donation in support of its mission because they were inspired by Aaron's story of perseverance and resilience, and of course his love for the open road. Adversity Into Adventure defines Diverse-Abled as an adjective describing all individuals of varied abilities taking control of one's life and living it to the highest potential. The goal is to raise money to enhance rehabilitation, recreation and neurological research by funding high-impact organizations for disabilities. Approximately 1.3 billion people live with a disability globally.MEDIRA PASSES: To RSVP to attend and cover the event or set up an interview, please email ....About Adversity Into Adventure World Tour:AIA Founder, Aaron Baker, family and friends will ride, walk and roll across six continents to raise money for disability research, rehabilitation and recreation initiatives. This tour will inspire people around the world to think and move their way through adversity.About Aaron Baker:In 1999, Aaron Baker, a professional motocross athlete, sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed from the chin down. Despite being given a "one in a million" chance of ever feeding himself again, he focused on rebuilding his life, becoming a student of the mind and body. Today, he is a recovering quadriplegic who is also a husband, father, adventure athlete, author, orator, and entrepreneur. He co-founded the Center of Restorative Exercise and serves on the board of Red Bull's Wings For Life Foundation and Artists For Trauma. Additionally, he contributes as a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist for various organizations and writes for the Huffington Post. Aaron is the author of three books: The Rebellious Recovery, Rise Together, and Painted Toes. A media favorite, Aaron has been featured on Tamron Hall, ABC7 LA and Forbes and the documentary Coming to My Senses.

