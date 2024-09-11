How Does Taylor Swift’S Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Affect The Election? Prodege Spoke With 500 Swifties And What They Told Us May Surprise You

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After last night's presidential debate, Taylor Swift made headlines by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. But just how much sway does her voice carry with her fans? It's not as straightforward as some pundits might think.



Prodege, a leading provider of consumer insights to Fortune 500 brands surveyed 500 Swifties on Aug 23-24, 2024 about how a Taylor Swift endorsement of a presidential candidate might affect the election.

Some of the results may surprise you. Some highlights:



While Swift's fans are passionate, they're not necessarily planning on following her lead at the polls. A whopping 95% of respondents said they wouldn't change their vote based on a Swift endorsement.

Swifties are ready to make their voices heard: 85% said they are "very likely" to vote.

But while Harris maintains the support of a majority of Swifties polled (52%), support for former President Trump is stronger than some may think (34%) with 14% of those surveyed undecided or other.

Swift's fan base also expressed strong opinions on key issues:



Reproductive Rights : Unsurprisingly, 65% of Swifties affirmed that women have the right to access abortion services, underscoring Swift's support for reproductive rights.



But The Economy and Inflation were ranked as the most important issue by a margin of more than 4-to-1 over female reproductive rights.

Immigration : Another result that may surprise many pundits was the majority stance on immigration, with 53% saying those who enter the U.S. outside of official channels should be detained and screened and 41% calling for immediate deportation of those caught crossing illegally. And finally, when asked to pick a running mate for Swift in a hypothetical presidential run of her own, the clear choice was ... Ed Sheeran.

Prodege conducted the survey on Aug 23-24, 2024 among 500 respondents with +/-4% margin of error. Survey respondents were 63% female and 37% male with 17% aged 18-34, 25% aged 35-44, 27% aged 45-54 and 31% 55 or older.

In other news, Prodege has teamed up with non-profit Section Z to produce the largest multi-generational cross-sectional study of how sports benefit girls and women in America by interviewing nearly 5,000 girls and women between the ages of 9-75. Please stay tuned for this landmark report in the coming days.

