The 34Th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship Returns To Fort Myers Beach November 21 24, 2024

The 34th annual American Sand Sculpture Championship is comiing Nov. 21-24.

Mark your calendars as the 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship returns to Fort Myers Beach from Nov. 21 to 24, 2024.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of a beloved Fort Myers Beach tradition. Mark your calendars for a spectacular event this November as the 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship returns to Fort Myers Beach. From November 21st to 24th, 2024, Fort Myers Beach will once again host the nation's top Master and Advanced Amateur sand sculptors in a dazzling display of artistry and creativity.

This much-anticipated event promises to bring back the wonder and excitement that has made it a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike.

Jacki Liszak, President, MS, CFRM, Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce said, "Don't miss out on the chance to witness breathtaking sand sculptures and experience the vibrant atmosphere that defines Fort Myers Beach. With limited hotel rooms and vacation rentals available, early reservations are highly recommended."

The American Sand Sculpting Championship is proudly presented by the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with The Sand Lovers, LLC, and DiamondHead Beach Resort.

"Fort Myers Beach is a special piece of paradise. It's a 7-Mile Island lined with beautiful sugar sand beaches, perfect for making intricate, giant sandcastles. We are super excited about the response we are receiving from both the sculptor and spectator communities. We have eight master sculptors and eight semi-pro sculptors signed up and ready to compete ... with more to come! The return of this beloved signature event to Fort Myers Beach is a testament to the resiliency and perseverance of this small island community. Even after the challenges posed by Hurricane Ian, the community is rising stronger and eagerly anticipates welcoming back its most devoted fans. Join us this November as we celebrate together and create magical artwork and lasting memories! See you on the Sand!" said Liszak.

To purchase tickets, packages, and accommodation options, get more information and to sign up for event updates, please visit fmbsandsculpting.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities, as well as vendor spaces, are now available.

Jacki Liszak, President, MS, CFRM Fort Myers Beach Chamber

Fort Myers Beach Chamber r of Commerce, 100 Lover's Lane For

+1 239-454-7500

...

