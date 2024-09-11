US Pledges USD 100 Mln In Aid To S. Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced over USD 100 million in emergency food assistance to support food-insecure populations in South Sudan.

Through the US Department of Commodity Credit Corporation allocation, this funding will help to purchase, ship, and distribute approximately 42,000 metric tons of food from American farmers to approximately one million people experiencing acute food insecurity in South Sudan, the Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

USAID, the lead coordinator for international disaster assistance, will help distribute these commodities to those in greatest need.

South Sudan is experiencing compounding crises that have generated humanitarian needs across the country, according to the statement.

With millions of South Sudanese in need of food assistance and other life-saving aid due to continued conflict, worsening seasonal flooding, the arrival of approximately 800,000 refugees and returnees from the war in Sudan, and other shocks driving humanitarian needs, the humanitarian crisis in the country is growing.

These commodities are one more way the US is working to meet people's needs by providing emergency food assistance for the most food-insecure people in South Sudan, the statement noted.

"This additional funding brings the total U.S. government's life-saving assistance in South Sudan to nearly USD 609 million to date in fiscal year 2024.

"The United States continues to stand with the people of South Sudan during this critical time of increasing humanitarian needs and calls on other donors to join us in our efforts to save lives and alleviate suffering," it added. (end)

