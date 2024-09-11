BRICS Pushes Back Against Western Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 14th BRICS security meeting in Saint Petersburg on September 11, 2024, highlighted growing tensions with the West.



Chinese Foreign Wang Yi urged members to strengthen unity against "Cold War mentalities," criticizing BRICS cooperation.



Wang emphasized BRICS' economic power, now generating over a third of global wealth. He called for protecting developing countries' interests and amplifying BRICS ' voice in global governance.



Iran's security chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, accused the US of promoting and violating national through technology.



However, this comes as the US sanctioned Iran for allegedly supplying missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.







BRICS expanded in January 2024, adding Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia , and the UAE. Saudi Arabia plans to join, while Armenia, Turkey, and Malaysia have applied for membership.



The next BRICS summit in October 2024 in Kazan, Russia, will likely focus on challenging Western dominance in global affairs.



In addition, this expansion and assertive stance mark a significant shift in the international balance of power.



BRICS' growing influence represents a direct challenge to US-led global institutions. As developing nations seek greater representation, the group's actions could reshape the world's economic and political order.

