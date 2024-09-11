4Legz: Pioneering Allergy-Friendly Dog Treats With A Mission To Empower The Deaf And Differently Abled Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4Legz launches allergy-friendly dog treats, creating healthier options for pets while empowering Deaf, neurodiverse, and differently abled communities

Centralia, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2009, 4Legz is a Deaf-led business that has redefined the dog treat with its allergy-friendly, all-natural products. As the first full line of dog treats to receive 100% non-GMO certification, 4Legz stands out not only for its commitment to quality but also for its dedication to inclusivity and community impact.





Image by 4Legz





At the heart of 4Legz is a mission to create healthier options for pets while providing employment opportunities for individuals who are Deaf, neurodiverse, differently abled, and from low-income or minority backgrounds. The company's Founder, Cynthia Murray, who was born Deaf, was inspired by the special dietary needs of her own hearing service dog, Odie. Adopted from the Dogs for the Deaf non-profit, Odie suffered from severe food allergies, leading her to develop safe, all-natural treats after struggling to find options that wouldn't endanger his health.





Image by 4Legz





“Starting 4Legz was a leap of faith. I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit that seeks change rather than adapts to it,” said the Founder.“Odie needed someone to care for his special diet needs, just as I needed him to be my ears. It was a challenge I was ready to take on, and I'm proud that 4Legz now offers safe, delicious treats for dogs like Odie, and so many others.”





Image by 4Legz



4Legz treats are made using human-grade ingredients that meet the FDA's rigorous standards, sourced from regional family farms. To ensure top quality and freshness, all treats are manufactured in-house at the company's bakery in Centralia, Washington. Available directly to consumers, through wholesale partners, and on platforms like Amazon, 4Legz has become a trusted name in natural pet treats.







Image by 4Legz





Beyond the treats, 4Legz is committed to making a broader societal impact. With more than 20 years of experience in special education, Murray is passionate about creating employment pathways for people who are Deaf and differently abled. "I started 4Legz to change the reality for those who struggle to find work opportunities after graduation," she explains. "Through partnerships in the local community, we help provide the experience they need to secure jobs."





Image by 4Legz





Additionally, 4Legz supports organizations that promote animal welfare, offer affordable veterinary care, and train service dogs to assist individuals in need. This holistic approach reflects the company's core values: health, inclusivity, and community support.

Pet owners seeking a healthier, allergy-friendly option for their dogs can find 4Legz products in a variety of shapes, each with its own unique story designed to bring joy to both pets and their humans. As more pet lovers look for natural, nutritious options, 4Legz continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality, human-grade treats that keep dogs happy and healthy.



For more information about 4Legz or to shop for treats, visit 4Legz.com. 4Legz also welcomes new wholesale and retail partners such as Pet Food & Supply Stores, Veterinarian Offices, Animal Shelters, and Non-Profits that Support Animals. For more information on how to partner with 4Legz, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Bambi Weavil, Marketing Specialist 4Legz All Natural Dog Treats bambi@4legz.co 360-488-2715