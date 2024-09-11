PRIVACY ALERT: Slim CD Under Investigation For Data Breach Of 1.7 Million Credit Cards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 1.7 million consumers whose were provided to Slim CD, Inc., a Florida-based credit-card processing company.

On or about September 6, 2024, Slim CD announced that an unauthorized third party gained access to its computer systems between August 17, 2023 and June 15, 2024. That access may have enabled the threat to view and obtain consumers' information.

Slim CD is a processing gateway that handles electronic payments, including credit-card payments for U.S.-based merchants, including retail, hospitality, and restaurants. Accordingly, consumers who purchased goods or services with a credit card may have unknowingly provided their financial information to Slim CD, and in turn, criminal threat actors.

Slim CD recently informed consumers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, credit card numbers, and credit card expiration dates.

If your private information was stolen in the breach, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' cybersecurity practices.

