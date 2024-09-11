(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global residential electric grill market

size is estimated to grow by USD 423 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.68%

during the forecast period.

Rising demand for grilled food

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advancements in modern residential electric grills. However,

increased availability of alternatives for residential electric grill

poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, Brandt Group, Breville Group Ltd., Char Broil LLC, Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, ELAG Products GmbH, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., HIFI international S.A., Kenyon International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Le Griddle U.S., Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, Meco Corp., ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, SEB Developpement SA, SEVERIN Elektrogerate GmbH, Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Wolf Steel Ltd., and Zojirushi America Corp. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential electric grill market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Indoor and Outdoor), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Brandt Group, Breville Group Ltd., Char Broil LLC, Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, ELAG Products GmbH, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., HIFI international S.A., Kenyon International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Le Griddle U.S., Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, Meco Corp., ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, SEB Developpement SA, SEVERIN Elektrogerate GmbH, Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Wolf Steel Ltd., and Zojirushi America Corp

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The residential electric grill market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements in this sector. Modern electric grills now offer smart features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling users to monitor and control cooking parameters via mobile devices. Advanced temperature control systems allow for precise cooking temperatures, ensuring optimal results for delicate foods. Innovations like smoke-less grilling technology minimize odors during indoor cooking, while improved heating elements provide faster and more even cooking. Vendors like Kenyon International Inc offer portable and versatile built-in electric grills, making residential electric grills a convenient and functional choice for consumers. These advancements are expected to boost the growth of the global residential electric grill market.



The residential electric grill market is thriving, with consumers embracing the versatility of electric grills for indoor use. These energy-efficient cooking appliances offer quick and convenient cooking, allowing consumers to enjoy grilling and barbecuing all year round. With the rise of stay-at-home cooking, there's a growing demand for lightweight alternatives to traditional grilling equipment. According to a recent consumer survey, electric grills are becoming popular choices for those who love spicy food but are concerned about emissions from conventional fuel sources like charcoal and propane. These smart kitchen appliances come with low-voltage features, adjustable temperature controls, and smart technologies like IoT integration and advanced heating technologies. Indoor electric grills are ideal for small spaces, while outdoor electric grills offer the traditional barbecue experience. Hybrid electric grills provide the best of both worlds, and portable electric grills offer flexibility for cooking on the go. With consistent cooking and smokeless technology, electric grills are a convenient and healthy addition to any home.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The residential electric grill market faces challenges due to the growing popularity of alternative cooking methods. Consumers are drawn to stovetop smokers and other appliances that offer flavorful meals with less space and ease of use. Advanced features like smart connectivity and temperature control increase costs, making residential electric grills less affordable for some consumers. Price-sensitivity and preference for traditional grilling methods using gas or charcoal further limit demand. These factors collectively pose a significant obstacle to the growth of the global residential electric grill market. The Residential Electric Grill market faces several challenges in providing optimal cooking solutions for consumers. Heating source consistency is crucial, with quick cooking and convenient outcomes essential for modern lifestyles. Adjustable temperature controls cater to various cooking applications, whether indoor or outdoor. Outdoor electric grills and portable equipment offer flexibility, while smart kitchen appliances and IoT integration enhance user experience. Barbecue and grilling culture drive demand for advanced heating technologies and smokeless cooking. Energy efficiency, emissions, and health concerns call for eco-friendly and lightweight solutions. Indoor electric grills cater to year-round cooking needs, while hybrid and smart technologies offer temperature control and pre-programmed settings. Cooking functionality, home-cooked meals, and smart features, including smartphone connectivity, are key selling points. Conventional fuel sources like charcoal and propane face competition from energy-efficient electric grills.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This residential electric grill market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Indoor 1.2 Outdoor



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Indoor-

The indoor segment of the global residential electric grill market is experiencing growth due to its convenience and appeal to consumers with busy lifestyles. Indoor electric grills enable year-round grilling, making them an attractive option for those who enjoy grilled food but lack outdoor cooking spaces. With urban living becoming more common, indoor grills offer a practical solution for health-conscious consumers in densely populated areas. Their health benefits, such as requiring less oil and allowing excess fat to drip away, align with current eating trends. Innovations in indoor grill technology, including smokeless designs and improved heating elements, enhance the cooking experience. Adjustable temperature controls and non-stick surfaces add to their convenience and efficiency, making indoor electric grills a desirable choice for consumers. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the indoor segment in the global residential electric grill market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Residential electric grills have gained popularity as versatile cooking appliances, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. These energy-efficient alternatives to conventional fuel sources like charcoal and propane offer quick and convenient cooking with consistent results. Indoor electric grills are perfect for stay-at-home cooking and lifestyle choices, while outdoor electric grills allow for barbecue culture enjoyment without the emissions. With adjustable temperature controls, electric grills cater to various cooking needs, including spicy food preferences. Consumer surveys indicate a growing trend towards lightweight, portable equipment for easy use and energy efficiency. Smart kitchen appliances integrate electric grills for seamless cooking experiences. Overall, electric grills provide a convenient, emissions-free alternative to traditional grilling and barbecuing methods.

Market Research Overview

Residential electric grills have gained popularity as versatile cooking appliances for both indoor and outdoor use. These energy-efficient alternatives to traditional fuel sources like charcoal and propane offer quick, convenient, and consistent cooking with adjustable temperature controls. Indoor electric grills are ideal for stay-at-home cooking and cater to various lifestyle preferences, including those who enjoy spicy food. Lightweight and portable electric grills allow for easy transportation and are perfect for small homes or limited outdoor space. Advanced heating technologies and smart kitchen appliances integrate IoT and smartphone connectivity, offering pre-programmed settings and energy-efficient grilling. Grilling and barbecuing culture continues to evolve with electric grills, offering smokeless technology and low-voltage features for health-conscious consumers. Cooking applications range from grilling burgers and vegetables to smoking meats, making electric grills a must-have for modern homes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Indoor

Outdoor

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

