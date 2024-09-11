Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation In The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced that the company will participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare conference in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2024. A fireside chat is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The fireside chat given at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, . Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the LINK under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit
and follow us on X @vandapharma.
