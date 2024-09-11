Ocean Advocates Raise Nearly $1.8 Million To Support Oceana At ‘An Evening Of Jazz’ In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ted Danson serves as MC, joined by Sam Waterston, Brian Newman, Rumer Willis

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, September 10, ocean advocates gathered at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre in Manhattan for“An Evening of Jazz,” presented by Blancpain , to support Oceana, the largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Nearly $1.8 million was raised for Oceana's campaigns to protect and restore the oceans around the world. Oceana Board Member Ted Danson served as Master of Ceremonies, helping to celebrate the organization's achievements in ocean conservation and welcome its new CEO, James Simon . The event featured an esteemed group of speakers, performers, and attendees, including Oceana Board Chair Sam Waterston , gala chairs Susan and David Rockefeller, and musical guests Brian Newman and Rumer Willis.



Over the past 10 years, nearly $18 million has been raised at Oceana's annual events in New York to help deliver policy victories in the United States and around the world. In the last year alone, Oceana has won more than 25 victories for the oceans, including the Biden administration's decision to phase out single-use plastics across the federal government by 2035; new habitat protections in Canada, Europe, and Mexico; and new sustainable catch limits in the European Union, as well as requirements to include tracking devices on all fishing vessels. During the program, Danson and Waterston also highlighted how Oceana convinced the world's largest online retailer Amazon to replace plastic air pillows from their packaging in North America with 100% recycled paper filler – a move the company says will“avoid nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually.”

“The only way to reduce plastic pollution is to create and use less of it, and the most logical place to start is with unnecessary single-use plastic, like wrappers and packages. Plastic is wreaking havoc on our oceans, and, as it breaks up into microplastics, they are getting into our bodies, including our brains, blood, and even mother's milk,” Oceana's CEO James Simon told attendees.“Oceana and our allies have passed policies that by 2033 can eliminate the use of more than 2.1 million tons of single-use plastic each year.”

Oceana is also currently raising funds to expand its campaigns to Ghana, Senegal, and Malaysia – three coastal nations where many local communities rely on fish and the oceans to support their livelihoods and families. Many local fish populations are now in decline because of illegal fishing and destructive fishing, limited management capacity, and warming oceans. In some cases, fish are being taken out of the nets of local fishers by wealthier nations and sent to other countries.

Dr. Christina Hicks , a new Oceana Board Member, scientist, and Professor at the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom, addressed event guests about threats facing fishers and families in West Africa, including fish becoming more expensive and scarce, and increased risk of micronutrient deficiency.“Working alongside local communities, Oceana will develop policies to slow the flow of fish out of West Africa and ensure benefits are distributed locally,” said Dr. Hicks.“This will improve fish stocks and support the livelihoods of 800 million fishery-dependent people around the world.”

The evening concluded with a performance by jazz artist Brian Newman and special guest Rumer Willis – the first time the pair has ever collaborated.

Oceana's exclusive watch partner, Blancpain , was the presenting partner for the event. For more than 70 years, since the 1953 launch of the world's first true diver's watch, the Fifty Fathoms, Blancpain has established deep connections with the world's oceans and the communities dedicated to their preservation. Through its ocean exploration and conservation initiative, the Blancpain Ocean Commitment, Blancpain has supported dozens of major scientific expeditions, including three with Oceana.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 300 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit to learn more.

