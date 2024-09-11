Gateway Communities Urge Yosemite National Park To Embrace Innovative Visitor Management Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKHURST, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key stakeholders from gateway communities surrounding Yosemite National Park call for bold and innovative leadership in addressing visitor access and management. These communities directly see the impacts of the current system on aspiring visitors and have been deeply impacted by the visitor controls.

Parking lot in Yosemite Valley during the "Peak Hours Plus" Reservation Period.

Continue Reading

Neighboring communities suggest piloting a new system that focuses on improving access to areas outside the Valley, enhancing visitor services, and better managing park operations. They also emphasize the importance of working with gateway communities, which possess deep knowledge of visitor interests, trends and behaviors.

"Instead of restricting visitation, NPS should focus on creative solutions that allow visitors to explore the many less crowded areas of Yosemite," said Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of Visit Yosemite | Madera County. Lisa Mayo, President & CEO of Visit Tuolumne County adds, "We want to work with NPS to develop systems that balance preservation and access without turning people away."

Photos taken during peak hours (10 AM to 2 PM) show uncrowded parking lots in Yosemite Valley, while entry gates are turning away 700 cars (2,000+ visitors based on NPS estimate of 2.9 people per vehicle) daily.

Stakeholders also expressed frustration over the 224-page Draft Plan, released in mid-August with 2.5 months remaining in the current pilot test. The early release of the Draft Plan is due to NPS's self-imposed deadline to have a permanent visitor access control plan in place in 2025, however the Draft Plan was determined and tested during non-representative years:



2021: Impacted by COVID-19.

2022: Severe staffing shortages and many services closed. 2023: Full park access not available until July due to an abnormally severe winter.

The current system has severely impacted the gateway communities, resulting in millions of monthly revenue losses for hotels, restaurants and local businesses during peak season. International tour operators have removed Yosemite from their itineraries due to the uncertainty of park access, further exacerbating the issue.

Gateway communities are advocating for NPS to slow down this process to allow for a more creative and collaborative effort between NPS and the gateway communities. Time is needed to test and refine solutions that maximize public access while protecting park resources.

For more information or to schedule an interview with key stakeholders, please contact:

Rhonda Salisbury at (559) 683-4636 or [email protected] .

Lisa Mayo at (209) 533-4420 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED