Ispire Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call For Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Rescheduled For September 26

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire

("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR ), an innovator in vaping and precision dosing, announced today that it is rescheduling its call to 8:00am ET on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."



Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 8:00am ET Dial-In Numbers: United States 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at

.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available from 11:00 am ET on September 26, 2024, through October 10, 2024. To listen, please dial 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13748321 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in

Canada and

Europe. For more information, visit



or follow Ispire on

Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and

YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner, the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONETM, Ispire ONE's success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONETM and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONETM proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

June 30, 2023

and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

IR Contacts:

For more information, kindly contact:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718.213.7386

[email protected]



KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212.896.1233

[email protected]



PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570.209.2947

[email protected]

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.

