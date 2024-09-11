Public Service Company Of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend
Date
9/11/2024 4:46:02 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of
TXNM energy (NYSE: TXNM ), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2024.
Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at .
|
CONTACTS:
|
|
Analysts
|
Media
|
Lisa Goodman
|
Corporate Communications
|
(505) 241-2160
|
(505) 241-2783
SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.
