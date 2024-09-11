Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

عربي


9/11/2024 4:31:19 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,751.8 billion, an increase of 1.1% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2.4 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.9 billion and money market net outflows were $6.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $16 billion. FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,730.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,003.3 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

ETFs & Index
Strategies

Fundamental
Fixed Income

Fundamental
Equities

Private
Markets

APAC
Managed

Multi-
Asset/Other

Global
Liquidity

QQQ

August 31, 20241

$1,751.8

$444.2

$284.6

$275.2

$129.6

$113.8

$62.8

$153.1

$288.5

July 31, 2024

$1,732.0

$431.5

$278.8

$272.1

$129.5

$114.1

$61.5

$159.5

$285.0

June 30, 2024

$1,715.8

$415.1

$272.6

$268.8

$129.1

$112.4

$59.6

$171.6

$286.6

May 31, 2024

$1,687.7

$405.6

$271.5

$268.3

$127.7

$111.5

$60.0

$173.0

$270.1

1
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.
 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment
teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299

Jennifer Church

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:

Andrea Raphael

212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

PR Newswire

