Reagan National Defense Forum To Convene December 6-7 At The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The eleventh annual defense summit will convene top leaders of the national security community.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has announced that the 11th annual Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on December 6-7, 2024.
RNDF brings together the defense and national security leaders from government and the private sector, including Members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and national security experts. The theme of RNDF 2024 will be "Peace Through Strength in a Time of Transition."
RNDF's primary objective is to review and assess policies that strengthen America's national defense in the context of the global threat environment. This annual gathering of the top minds in national security and defense will provide a unique perspective from policy leaders during a critical period of transition between presidential administrations. Media may apply for RNDF credentials here.
In 2023, RNDF hosted the following current and former government officials and military leaders as distinguished speakers:
Hon. Lloyd J. Austin III , U.S. Secretary of Defense
Hon. Gina M. Raimondo , U.S. Secretary of Commerce
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr ., U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Gen. David W. Allvin , Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
Adm. John C. Aquilino , Former Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
Mr. Doug Beck , Director, Defense Innovation Unit
Rep. Ken Calvert , Chair, House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee
Hon. Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary, U.S. Army
Rep. Joe Courtney , U.S. Representative, Connecticut
Sen. Kevin Cramer , U.S. Senator, North Dakota
Sen. Joni Ernst , U.S. Senator, Iowa
Sen. Deb Fischer , U.S. Senator, Nebraska
Adm. Lisa Franchetti , Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy
Gen. Charles A. Flynn , Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific
Hon. Mike Gallagher , Former Chair, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
Mr. Stephen J. Hadley , Former U.S. National Security Advisor
Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson , Former Chief, U.S. National Guard Bureau
Hon. Frank Kendall , Secretary, U.S. Air Force
Hon. William LaPlante , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney , Assistant Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps
Rep. Seth Moulton , U.S. Representative, Massachusetts
Gen. Paul M. Nakasone , Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
Amb. Robert C. O'Brien , Former U.S. National Security Advisor
Hon. Leon Panetta , Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
Mr. Matthew Pottinger , Former U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor
Sen. Jack Reed , Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee
Gen. Laura J. Richardson , Commander, U.S. Southern Command
Sen. Mike Rounds , U.S. Senator, South Dakota
Mr. Karl Rove , Former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush
Amb. Kevin Rudd , Ambassador of Australia to the United States
Hon. Heidi Shyu , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering
Rep. Adam Smith , Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee
Mr. Marc A. Thiessen , Former Chief Speechwriter, President George W. Bush
Rep. Mike Waltz , U.S. Representative, Florida
Sen. Roger Wicker , Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee
Rep. Rob Wittman , U.S. Representative, Virginia
Attendance at RNDF is by invitation only. Media who wish to attend must request credentials HERE and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.
For more information, visit or follow @ReaganInstitute .
About the Reagan Foundation and Institute
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – limited government, individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride. A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives.
