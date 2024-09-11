Reagan National Defense Forum To Convene December 6-7 At The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has announced that the 11th annual Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on December 6-7, 2024.

RNDF brings together the defense and national security leaders from and the private sector, including Members of Congress, current and former administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and national security experts. The theme of RNDF 2024 will be "Peace Through Strength in a Time of Transition."

RNDF's primary objective is to review and assess policies that strengthen America's national defense in the context of the global threat environment. This annual gathering of the top minds in national security and defense will provide a unique perspective from policy leaders during a critical period of transition between presidential administrations. Media may apply for RNDF credentials here.

In 2023, RNDF hosted the following current and former government officials and military leaders as distinguished speakers:



Hon. Lloyd J. Austin III , U.S. Secretary of Defense

Hon. Gina M. Raimondo , U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr ., U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. David W. Allvin , Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force

Adm. John C. Aquilino , Former Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Mr. Doug Beck , Director, Defense Innovation Unit

Rep. Ken Calvert , Chair, House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee

Hon. Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary, U.S. Army

Rep. Joe Courtney , U.S. Representative, Connecticut

Sen. Kevin Cramer , U.S. Senator, North Dakota

Sen. Joni Ernst , U.S. Senator, Iowa

Sen. Deb Fischer , U.S. Senator, Nebraska

Adm. Lisa Franchetti , Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

Gen. Charles A. Flynn , Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific

Hon. Mike Gallagher , Former Chair, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

Mr. Stephen J. Hadley , Former U.S. National Security Advisor

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson , Former Chief, U.S. National Guard Bureau

Hon. Frank Kendall , Secretary, U.S. Air Force

Hon. William LaPlante , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney , Assistant Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps

Rep. Seth Moulton , U.S. Representative, Massachusetts

Gen. Paul M. Nakasone , Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

Amb. Robert C. O'Brien , Former U.S. National Security Advisor

Hon. Leon Panetta , Former U.S. Secretary of Defense

Mr. Matthew Pottinger , Former U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

Sen. Jack Reed , Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee

Gen. Laura J. Richardson , Commander, U.S. Southern Command

Sen. Mike Rounds , U.S. Senator, South Dakota

Mr. Karl Rove , Former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush

Amb. Kevin Rudd , Ambassador of Australia to the United States

Hon. Heidi Shyu , U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Rep. Adam Smith , Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee

Mr. Marc A. Thiessen , Former Chief Speechwriter, President George W. Bush

Rep. Mike Waltz , U.S. Representative, Florida

Sen. Roger Wicker , Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee Rep. Rob Wittman , U.S. Representative, Virginia

Attendance at RNDF is by invitation only. Media who wish to attend must request credentials HERE and a member of the media relations team will follow up to confirm credentials.