Tyra Biosciences To Present At The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date
9/11/2024 4:16:24 PM
CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, announced today its participation at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.
Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 9:45 am ET.
TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.
