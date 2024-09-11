Airkitchen Launches Seasonal Menu And Anticipates Increased Demand For Ramen Classes During Autumn Busy Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ramen Class

Make noodles from scratch

Bento Class that you enjoy autumn ingredients

Japanese sweet "Wagashi" class

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- airKitchen is pleased to announce the launch of a special limited-time menu featuring seasonal autumn ingredients in preparation for the busy season from September to November. These classes, highlighting the freshest seasonal ingredients, offer a unique and enriching experience for both travelers and local participants.As the weather cools and autumn sets in, the demand for warm, comforting dishes naturally rises. Ramen, in particular, becomes increasingly popular during this season, attracting a significant number of participants. airKitchen is offering a variety of ramen classes, led by professional chefs and local culinary experts, providing participants with the opportunity to learn the art of authentic ramen making.airKitchen's cooking classes allow participants to enjoy the flavors of autumn while learning to prepare seasonal dishes and warming meals like ramen. This is an ideal opportunity for travelers to experience local traditions and seasonal changes through hands-on culinary experiences.For more informationAbout ZAZA Inc.ZAZA Inc. believes in the power of food to bring people together. The company's mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. ZAZA Inc. is committed to building a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below

