Firm Announces Class Action Lawsuit In The District Of Massachusetts For Those Who Acquired Securities Of Agenus, Inc.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Agenus, Inc.(“Agenus”or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AGEN) between January 23, 2023, and July 17, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the Agenus securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S NEXT: To join the Agenus class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at .... If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 1:24-cv-12299-AK, Agenus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops immuno-oncology (“I-O”) products in the U.S. and internationally. Among other product candidates, the Company is developing balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; and botensilimab (AGEN1181), an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and melanoma. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the combination therapy of botensilimab and balstilimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, botensilimab and balstilimab's clinical results, as well as their regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 18, 2024, Agenus issued a press release announcing the results of an“end of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the advancement of its immunotherapy combination, botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (r/r MSS CRC) with no active liver metastases (NLM).” The press release revealed that the“FDA advised against submission of these results in support of an Accelerated Approval based on their view that objective response rates may not translate to survival benefit.” 6. On this news, Agenus's stock price fell $10.43 per share, or 58.83%, to close at $7.30 per share on July 18, 2024.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney's Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation.

