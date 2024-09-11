(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Awards Honors Excellence in Web Creativity and Digital Communication

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest credit union, today announced its marketing team was selected for three dotCOMM awards for their creation of the How to Pay for Your First Apartment center article, Premium Savings Puerto Rico Social Ads and Access America Checking Evergreen campaign. The dotCOMM awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

PenFed Credit Union Marketing Team Awarded Three dotCOMM Awards

"We thank the judges for recognizing the PenFed marketing team's creativity and efforts," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The campaigns selected for these awards showcase PenFed's commitment to financial literacy and helping our 2.9 million members worldwide achieve their dreams."

Recognized as a Platinum winner , the How to Pay for Your First Apartment article is part of a series of articles the PenFed Learning Center team is developing to attract college-aged adults. The team tailored the style of the content to this demographic and the way they consume online media and in the last six months received 11,900 impressions.

PenFed's Premium Online Savings Puerto Rico Social Ads received Gold . To highlight the competitive rate of PenFed's Premium Online Savings in Puerto Rico, the visual of a bar graph was used to convey how much a member could earn in comparison to other financial institutions. Recently named as Best Credit Union from Money, the PenFed badge was also incorporated to build brand trust with the growing audience in Puerto Rico. Lastly, animated versions were created for social channels to maximize the higher engagement and performance seen over static ads.

Finally, PenFed's Access America Checking Evergreen Campaign was selected for an Honorable Mention. This animated ad was part of a larger campaign to promote PenFed's Access America Checking account. The visuals promote the idea of making the most out of your money when banking with PenFed. 24/7 mobile banking and waived monthly fees were promoted as value propositions to support the product message.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $33.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.

