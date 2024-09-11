Apache Lonestar Casino Announces Expansion: Additional Gaming Space And Enhanced Dining Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEVOL, Okla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Lonestar

Casino, a premier gaming destination in Devol, Oklahoma, announces an expansion of its facilities, set to enhance the gaming and dining experience for its guests. The expansion, scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, will add more than 2,000 square feet of gaming space and introduce additional seating, family dining and new menu options at the popular Lonestar Bar & Grill.

Expanded Gaming Space

The additional 2,000+ square feet of gaming space will allow Apache Lonestar Casino to accommodate more gaming options, further solidifying its position as a top-tier entertainment destination in the greater Wichita Falls area. With the current offering of 611 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, the expansion will introduce new games including Texas Hold 'em ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.

"Our goal has always been to provide our guests with an exceptional experience," said Kristopher Killsfirst Sr., Manager of Apache Lonestar Casino, LLC. "This expansion reflects our commitment to continually improving our offerings and providing more variety and excitement for our guests."

Enhanced Dining at Lonestar Bar & Grill

In addition to the gaming floor expansion, Apache Lonestar Casino is enhancing the dining experience at Lonestar Bar & Grill. The popular restaurant, known for its welcoming atmosphere and delicious menu, will see an increase in seating capacity and family friendly seating. The menu will be expanded to include a wider variety of dishes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

"The Lonestar Bar & Grill has quickly become a favorite among our guests, and we're excited to offer even more with this expansion," said Michael Spell, General Manager. "The additional seating and menu options will ensure that our guests can enjoy a great meal as part of their visit to Apache Lonestar Casino."

About Apache Lonestar Casino

Apache Lonestar Casino is owned and operated by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. Located in Devol, Oklahoma, the casino offers 611 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, and Lonestar Bar & Grill. Since its opening on April 22, 2024, Apache Lonestar Casino has quickly become a favorite entertainment spot in the region.

For information about Apache Lonestar Casino visit

or contact Amber Duggins, Marketing Manager, at 580-299-7872 or [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Amber Duggins

Marketing Manager

Apache Lonestar Casino

580-299-7872

[email protected]

SOURCE Apache Lonestar Casino

