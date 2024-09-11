JOSTENS® EPIC SCHOOL REVAMP™ HOSTS ITS FIRST REVEAL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FACULTY, STAFF AND STUDENTS GATHER FOR THE UNVEILING OF WARREN HIGH SCHOOL'S IDENTITY REFRESH.

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven months after Jostens announced Warren High School in Warren, Ark. as the first place winner and recipient of the Jostens Epic School Revamp grand prize package, the big day has arrived - the reveal of their renewed identity and revitalized brand.

A few weeks prior, Jostens hosted Warren High School's staff leaders at the 2024 Jostens Renaissance® Global (JRGC) in Orlando, Fla as part of their grand prize reward. The three-day conference equipped their leaders with practical strategies to enhance educator morale, academic achievement, character development and overall school climate. Warren High School is energized and eager to leverage Renaissance resources and JRGC insights to positively impact their culture this year.

Where students, faculty and community members celebrated the exciting news in January, Warren gathered once again on Monday morning to see the transformation Jostens branding experts and SchoolMarkTM services created. Spanning from the school's front entrance to the main hallways, the new Lumberjacks logo and tagline covered the walls in bold black and orange. Students and staff beamed as they took in their new campus for the first time,“Jostens has helped us create something to rally around, even as a small 1,400-student district. Moving forward, our battle cry is to be“A Cut Above.” From our superintendent and school nurses to bus drivers and students, everyone in this entire district can rally to be“A Cut Above.” – Bryan Cornish, Warren School District Superintendent

The Jostens team has been honored to help Warren High School build both a symbolic and visual representation of what it means to be part of the Fightin' Lumberjack community for generations to come. Jostens CEO, Michael Burgess, shared,“When students walk in the door on the first day of school, they'll see that message reinforced visually with beautiful graphics, and they'll feel renewed energy as the school uses the Jostens Renaissance framework to support a culture in which all students strive to be“A Cut Above.”

The company is thrilled to announce it will be searching the country again this fall for a school that desires an identity revamp and a culture refresh. To learn more, head to:

“DO IT [apply]! Completing the application itself really makes you look at your school's culture and climate. Get your students involved in the process - it pushes them to think about what kind of legacy they want to leave behind and what kind of message they want to have as a school in our community and state.” – Payton Reep, Warren High School EAST Facilitator

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit

