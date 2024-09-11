Access Pediatric Partners With Strados Labs To Provide Pediatric Pulmonology Patients With Virtual Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Access improves access to care by connecting patients to pediatric specialists from the comfort of their home

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Pediatric is thrilled to partner with Strados Labs to provide pediatric pulmonology patients with the latest in wearable respiratory monitoring technology, giving patients the opportunity to receive high quality virtual care from pediatric specialists.

The RESP Biosensor developed by Strados Labs allows for improved understanding of patient respiratory health while patients are at home. The RESP Biosensor continuously captures lung sounds including cough, wheeze and crackles in relation to drugs, devices, activity, and more, leading to a stronger understanding of treatment response and earlier insight into exacerbations to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations

Access Pediatric is a virtual-first, pediatric telehealth platform that connects patients with specialty pediatric physicians, allowing patients to receive expert care in the comfort of their own home with help from cutting-edge technology, saving time and money.

“Partnering with Strados Labs allows us to continue fulfilling our mission of increasing access to care for pediatric patients in need of specialty care,” said Dr. Satyanarayan Hedge, chief medical officer and founder of Access Pediatric.

Access Pediatric was founded in 2023. Based in Gainesville, Florida, specialty pediatric physicians can connect patients across the country with high quality healthcare from the comfort of their home through a virtual-first model.

