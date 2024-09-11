Harry, Meghan Markle's Act Of Addressing To Princess Of Wales As 'Kate' Infuriated Prince William, Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The rift in the British Royal family, especially between Prince William and Prince Harry , is quite evident. These all happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly revealed dark secrets of royals in tell-all interviews with Meghan Markle, followed by memoir, 'Spare'.

If this was not enough to strangle the relationship between the two brothers of the royal family, another issue that offended the future King William was Harry and Markle publicly referring to Middleton as 'Kate' instead of Catherine , reported The Daily Beast.

The InStyle, while quoting the sources from the Wales, mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reference to the Princess of Wales on her cancer recovery and being called as 'Kate' infuriated Prince William.

According to Hello!, both Harry and Meghan were unaware of everything going on with Kate Middleton's health. When the Princess of Wales shared that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat cancer – found after her planned abdominal surgery, the Sussexes released a touching statement.

But again they mentioned the Princess of Wales as 'Kate'. Harry and Meghan's message reads, as Hello! quoted, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Why William was infuriated?

Quoting a friend of Prince William and Catherine , the outlet wrote, "The fact that Harry and Meghan were unable to bring themselves to use her chosen name, even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis, was noted."

"William takes offense at people calling Catherine 'Kate,' because she has asked to be known as Catherine. It's a fairly simple wish to respect. I'm sure Meghan wouldn't like it if William started publicly calling her 'Meghan Markle'," the outlet added.