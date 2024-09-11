China Based Renewable Energy Stock CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Soars - No News From The Company

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas including stocks, reports on trading for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY ).

The stock made the top percentage gainer list on big volume today, with no news from the company as a source. The retail investor driven stock is currently trading at $1.1500, up 0.8699, gaining 299.8621% on volume of over 273 Million shares. This is coming off its recent 52 weeks low .The stock had a day's high of $1.51.

The company previously reported it has been provided 180 calendar days, or until November 25, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's Class A ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance on November 25, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. The Company's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises.

