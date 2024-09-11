(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Pixotope Forges Strategic Partnership with Happy Elephant Consortium for Asia-Pacific Expansion



OSLO, NORWAY, Sept 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Pixotope Technologies AS, the leading for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with the Happy Elephant consortium as its exclusive distributor for Greater China and selected countries in Southeast Asia region. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Pixotope's global growth strategy, set to transform virtual production accessibility in one of the world's most vibrant and rapidly evolving markets.

-p

The Happy Elephant consortium, uniting the formidable talents of Happy Elephant, Totem Vision, and Socam, brings a wealth of expertise and established market presence to this partnership. Their collective prowess in digital display technology, studio design, and audiovisual integration matches seamlessly with Pixotope's state-of-the-art virtual production software. This synergy promises to catalyze innovation and unleash creative potential across the region.

Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO of Pixotope Technologies AS, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our partnership with the Happy Elephant consortium opens up unprecedented opportunities for Pixotope. By combining forces with Happy Elephant, Totem Vision, and Socam, we're not merely expanding our reach - we're unlocking a new realm of possibilities for content creators throughout Asia-Pacific. Their profound understanding of local markets, coupled with our cutting-edge technology, will empower media producers to redefine the boundaries of virtual production."

The exclusive distribution agreement, centered on Pixotope's enterprise product portfolio, encompasses the entire Greater China and selected regions in Southeast Asia, positioning the partnership for significant market impact.

XiaLi, CEO at Happy Elephant consortium, shared their perspective: "We are thrilled to partner with Pixotope and further expand the reach of their groundbreaking virtual production platform to the APAC market. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering advanced, comprehensive media solutions. Together, we will enable storytellers across Asia to craft immersive, high-quality content that resonates with global audiences."

To ensure seamless integration and local support, XuYang, Pixotope's sales manager in China, will serve as the regional sales manager and key liaison between the partners, providing continuity and leveraging his regional expertise.

The partnership is effective immediately, with Pixotope and the Happy Elephant consortium collaborating closely to ensure a smooth transition and capitalize on the myriad of opportunities ahead.

About Pixotope

Pixotope Technologies AS is an award-winning software company at the forefront of virtual production innovation. With a proven track record in the most demanding live productions worldwide, Pixotope provides media content creators with a robust, end-to-end Virtual Production Platform. Operating globally with 24/7 support and a presence across four continents, Pixotope is committed to making virtual production accessible, user-friendly, and successful for all media creators.

For more information, visit



About Happy Elephant Consortium

The Happy Elephant consortium unites the strengths of Happy Elephant, Totem Vision, and Socam to deliver comprehensive digital media solutions:



Happy Elephant: A leading 3D and virtual production specialist offering end-to-end solutions across the digital media spectrum. Their expertise spans advanced AR, VR, and XR solutions for On-Air Graphics, virtual character development, and innovative studio stage design and construction.

Totem Vision: Established in Guangzhou in 2022 by CDV (NewAuto), Totem Vision is a pioneer in digital display interactive technology, leveraging Video+AI innovations. With three decades of experience serving prominent national clients, they are recognized leaders in ultra-high-definition virtual and real fusion equipment. Socam: Founded in 2004, Socam specializes in professional radio and television markets, excelling in audio and video system integration. Their comprehensive services encompass all-media studio design and production, LED screen system engineering, post-production services, and virtual scene design and production.

For media inquiries, please contact: XuYang (... ) or Jana Amirali (... ).

SOURCE: Pixotope