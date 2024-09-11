ITXPROS Announces Availability Of Innovative Shining 3D Aoralscan Elite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redefining Digital Dentistry

First-of-its-kind intraoral scanner with integrated photogrammetry technology set to transform implantology

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITXPROS is proud to announce the release of the First of its kind Shining 3D Aoralscan Elite, which is available starting today. This revolutionary intraoral scanner is the first to combine traditional scanning capabilities with advanced Intraoral Photogrammetry (IPG), setting a new standard in digital dentistry.Transforming Dental ImplantologyThe Aoralscan Elite represents a significant advancement in dental care, especially for implant procedures and offers the following:Two-in-one Solution: This First of its kind technology eliminates the need for 2 separate devices to capture anatomy and implant positions by combining both features in a single device.Uncommon Precision: IPG technology ensures global accuracy and consistency in full-mouth edentulous implants and All-on-X procedures.Streamlined Workflow: The two-in-one system integrates intraoral scanning and photogrammetry, simplifying scanbody positioning and scanning.Enhanced Efficiency: Rapid recognition and precise calculation of positional posture accelerate the temporary and final restoration processes.Benefits for Dental ProfessionalsDr. Ahmad 'AK' Khater, CEO of ITXPROS, notes, "With the Aoralscan Elite, taking intraoral scans for edentulous patients is incredibly efficient. The scanner's precise intraoral registration ensures accuracy without the hassle of additional photogrammetry equipment. It's an important advancement for dental professionals."Key features include:AI-powered scanning with real-time data optimizationMotion sensing for hands-free operationAutomatic margin line extractionComprehensive analysis tools including bite analysis and undercut detectionImproving Patient ExperienceThe Aoralscan Elite aims to provide enhanced clinical capabilities and an improved patient experience through:Fast and more comfortable scans,Improved diagnostic accuracyReduced waiting times for results and treatmentsAvailabilityThe Shining 3D Aoralscan Elite is available through ITXPROS starting September 10, 2024. Dental professionals interested in elevating their practice with this cutting-edge technology are encouraged to contact ITXPROS for more information.For more information, please contact:...1-833-4ITXPROAbout ITXPROS:ITX Pros is a leading provider of digital dentistry solutions, dedicated to enhancing the precision and efficiency of dental professionals. Our team of expert dentists, engineers, and support professionals work together to deliver comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs of dental practitioners.ITXPROS provides services and products to dental professionals in the United States and Europe out of its HQ in Tampa, FL.About Shining 3D Dental:Founded in 2004, SHINING 3D has focused on the research & development, manufacturing, and application of high-precision 3D digital products for over 18 years. SHINING 3D is committed to becoming an industry leader in 3D digital technology with global influence promoting the popularization and application of 3D digital technology while offering accessible, efficient, and high-tech solutions.With its headquarters in Hangzhou, China, SHINING 3D also operates out of Hong Kong, China; Stuttgart, Germany; and San Leandro and Tampa in the United States.

