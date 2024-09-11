Neoprene Market Dynamics: Emerging Trends, Applications, Driving Growth, Innovation, Companies, Region-Forecast: 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global neoprene size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report by Allied Market Research, Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global neoprene market. This is due to high demand for neoprene products to be used in window seals, window gaskets, bridge seals, bearing pads, and elevator astragals. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapidly growing automobile sector in Brazil and the building & construction sector across in Middle East region.



Neoprene market is driven by increasing adoption of neoprene rubber in the automobile industry and rapidly expanding construction and electronic industry in the developing economies. However, volatility in crude oil prices and presence of efficient substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.



Based on end use, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for two-fifths of the global neoprene market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to curb the carbon emission and reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. However, building and construction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030, growing building and construction activities across the developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil.



Based on product, the neoprene sheet segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global neoprene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because neoprene sheet offers excellent properties such as low compression set, excellent resilience and abrasion resistance and advanced resistance to ultraviolet and ozone radiations. Moreover, the neoprene latex segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in its demand for manufacturing gloves and adhesives.



