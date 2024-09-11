PRINCE PHILLIP AND HIS ENCOUNTER WITH AN ALIEN CALLED JANUS
Date
9/11/2024 3:15:33 PM
PRESS RELEASE 10TH SEPTEMBER IMPACT NOW NEW DOCUMENTARY - THE KING OF UFOS - STREAMING WORLDWIDE ON GAIA
A new documentary about the Royal Family's interest in UFOs and the paranormal is now streaming worldwide on GAIA:
It's also coming to Amazon
Prime and streaming on Tubi.
"The film
looks at the interest that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip had in UFOs and crop circles. It delves into an episode where Prince Phillip was due to meet an alleged alien called Janus at a flat in Chelsea. This Janus had already met with Phillip's query Sir Peter Horsley and he wanted to pass on information about saving the planet to Phillip meeting never took place and it is most likely that this Janus character was actually a Russian Spy.
The film also interviews Richard Felix a historian known for starring in TV's Most Haunted. He talks about the Vatican having UFO secrets hidden in its archives. Felix states:
"The Queen has alleged to have requested documents from the Vatican Secret Archives. The Vatican headquarters of the Catholic church as a well-known secret archive where documents go back thousands of years possibly, detailing the origins of Christianity and such like. But also there's this allegations that they're holding the truth about the UFO phenomena.
53 miles of corridors full of secret documents and items including skulls of extraterrestrials down in the cellars of the Vatican and various other things. In other words, they are into, although they believe the world to be 6,400 years old, they are into aliens. They've got an observatory in Arizona. They have an observatory at the Pope's Summer palace in Rome.
The Vaticans always had an interest in UFOs. It's got his own Cardinal and Monsignors appointed to deal with first contact with extraterrestrials. So it's always had an act of interest. So maybe that's because they know more. There is some speculation that they were privy to a UFO landing in Sicily in the Second World War and Mussolini recovered this. So some say they actually may have a UFO.
And of course an orange saucer shaped ship craft has been seen on more than one occasion hovering over the Vatican. There is even talk that the pope is an alien. "
The film's writer and director Mark Christopher Lee also alleges that the UK has it's own UFO cover up which started with the Rendelsham Incident in 1980:
"I have recently spoken with the 2 witnesses to the 1980 Rendelsham incident who both claim to have been told by various authorities not to talk about or report what they had witnessed in 1980. One person actually sawsomething land in forest and tried to report it on numerous occasions to the military who told him that nothing had happened."
The film also looks at the role that King Charles would play should we make contact with aliens.
You can view the trailer for the film here:
