Mouser Electronics Explores Sustainable Smart Grid Innovation In Latest Content Series

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Mouser , Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial products, today released the latest installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) series, which explores the benefits of incorporating into smart grid technology, emphasizing the role of AI and 5G in achieving sustainable grid management.

Adopting a smart grid system enhances the precision of power usage monitoring and energy distribution and enables two-way communication between the system and users. This decentralized approach reintroduces electricity from multiple sources, recycling renewable energy back into the smart grid. These innovations are projected to support charging infrastructure for 50% of all passenger vehicles, as well as powering the electricity needs of a growing global population, driving towards a more resilient and sustainable future. In this EIT, engineers will discover the benefits and challenges surrounding the transition to a smart grid system, the hardware involved, and the market potential for this technology.

In new episodes of The Tech Between Us podcast, host Raymond Yin, Mouser Director of Technical Content, speaks with Chris Irwin, Program Manager at the Office of Electricity within the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). They discuss IoT integration related to the smart grid and what it takes to ensure its reliability and resilience. Del Stephens, Principal Technical Delivery Lead for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) at Summit Human Capital, joins Mouser to examine the role of electric vehicles (EVs) within the grid, along with ways to alleviate and stabilize energy consumption.

"The smart grid is not just an upgrade; it's a revolution in energy management," said Yin. "By harnessing AI, 5G, and renewable sources, today's engineers are working to find solutions that transform the notion of power. The technology behind the smart grid has huge potential – we're excited to share some of the insights we've learned."

This series delivers comprehensive resources to engineering professionals, including technical articles , use cases, an infographic , video and subscriber-exclusive content. Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs.

