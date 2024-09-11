India Reports 1St Case Of Mpox Virus Infection
The first infection with“mpox” virus was registered in India,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of health of
India.
According to the report, laboratory tests confirmed that the
patient had West African monkey group 2 virus (Clade 2). This case
is unique and similar to 30 cases reported in India since July
2022. It is not part of the current WHO public health emergency
related to mpox Clade 1 virus.
"The infected person recently returned from the country where
the disease is still present. The man is currently in isolation,
his condition remains clinically stable, he does not have any
systemic disease or accompanying pathology," the ministry
noted.
