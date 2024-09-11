India Reports 1St Case Of Mpox Virus Infection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Naira Afandiyeva

The first infection with“mpox” virus was registered in India, Azernews reports, citing the of of India.

According to the report, laboratory tests confirmed that the patient had West African monkey group 2 virus (Clade 2). This case is unique and similar to 30 cases reported in India since July 2022. It is not part of the current WHO public health emergency related to mpox Clade 1 virus.

"The infected person recently returned from the country where the is still present. The man is currently in isolation, his condition remains clinically stable, he does not have any systemic disease or accompanying pathology," the ministry noted.