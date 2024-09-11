For 137,000 Russian War Crimes Already Committed There Should Be No Fewer Sentences Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian forces have committed nearly 137,000 war crimes, and there should be no fewer sentences handed down in courts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this during the high-level international "United for Justice. Accountability for Atacks on Civilian Facilities," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Justice unites people, because the desire for justice is at the core of our human culture. Right now, it is the pursuit of justice that unites you and all who work with us to protect people's lives and our country from Russia. As of today, there are at least 137,000 reasons for us to continue this work, and for us to see it through. 137,000 – this is the number of war crimes committed by Russia so far. This is what we are aware of. Crimes against peace and humanity, against our state, against our people, against Ukraine and Ukrainians. And this means there should be no fewer sentences," Zelensky emphasized.

Addressing the participants in the conference, he noted that the word "justice" sounds differently in different languages ​​around the world, but should be perceived the same way everywhere.

"Every nation is aware of the cost of justice. In every country that truly respects human life and international law, there is no way that justice is not there. I will emphasize that in every country, regardless of how its national legislation is laid down, which international treaties it has ratified and whether the Rome Statute has entered into force on the territory of a certain state," the president emphasized.

As reported, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said Ukrainian law enforcers have drawn a joint plan with the International Criminal Court to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

According to the top prosecutor, Ukraine's law enforcement, together with the International Criminal Court, are investigating cybercrimes and crimes against the environment, which have never before been probed at the ICC level.

