Russians Fire On SES Evacuation Team, Two Rescuers Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, Russians fired at an evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, two rescuers were injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service .

“An evacuation group of the State Emergency Service came under enemy fire in Donetsk region ,” the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, two rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were during the evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district. They were evacuated to a hospital.

Two armored vehicles were also reportedly damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, in late August, the Russian military struck a Phoenix group vehicle with a drone while it was evacuating people from the Ukrainian Donetsk region.