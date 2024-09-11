Russians Fire On SES Evacuation Team, Two Rescuers Wounded
Date
9/11/2024 3:09:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, Russians fired at an evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, two rescuers were injured.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service .
“An evacuation group of the State Emergency Service came under enemy fire in Donetsk region ,” the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, two rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were injured during the evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district. They were evacuated to a hospital.
Read also:
Ukrainian air defenses down 20 Russian Shahed drones
overnight
Two armored vehicles were also reportedly damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, in late August, the Russian military struck a Phoenix group vehicle with a drone while it was evacuating people from the Ukrainian Donetsk region.
MENAFN11092024000193011044ID1108663532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.