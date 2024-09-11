Zelensky Says Unaware Of Scholz's Peace Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he knew nothing of the so-called peace plan allegedly put forward by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a joint press with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Prime of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, and Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina, held as part of the fourth summit of the Crimea in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I know nothing about Scholz's peace plan. There can be no plans for Ukraine without us. I'm not sure such a plan exists," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Chancellor Scholz said in an interview with ZDF last Sunday that "the moment has come when we need to think about how to achieve peace as soon as possible" and called on all parties to step up efforts to reach a peaceful solution to end the war in Ukraine.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit noted that the next summit on peace in Ukraine is likely to involve Russia. At the same time, the spokesman emphasized that the future peace in Ukraine must be just, cannot be achieved through dictates or freezing the conflict, and will be possible once Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.