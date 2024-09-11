Zelensky: Europe Became Target For Russia When Putin Thought He Could Steal Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Europe became a target for Russia when thought he could afford to steal Ukraine's Crimea.

The head of state said this at a joint press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Croatian Prime Andrej Plenkovic and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina as part of the fourth Crimea summit in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"It was from this that Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the entire way of life that unites our peoples and states began. Europe became a target for Russia exactly when, back in 2014, Putin thought he could afford to steal our Crimea. We are absolutely clearly forcing Russia to the reality, namely to international law, including thanks to the Crimea Platform, thanks to all our diplomatic efforts, thanks to the resistance of our people, our warriors," Zelensky said.

Zelensky says unaware of "Scholz's peace plan"

He noted that more than 60 participants were participating in the fourth summit of the Crimea Platform and thanked all leaders, countries, and international organizations for their high representation.

The Crimea Platform really increases Ukrainian power in all senses, including in the diplomatic sphere, Zelensky said.

He also thanked the partners for their continued support for Ukraine.

"I'd like to thank you, dear partners, dear friends from Lithuania, Croatia, Latvia, and all our other partners who are effectively helping counter Russian aggression and to bring real peace closer. Russia must see and it definitely sees that the world does not stop moving towards the restoration of justice," Zelensky said.

In particular, he noted that Croatia announced today a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The fourth summit of the Crimea Platform took place in Kyiv on Wednesday. This is a new international consultation and coordination format initiated by Ukraine.

The Crimea Platform is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the occupation of Crimea, responding to growing security threats, increasing international pressure on the Kremlin, preventing further human rights violations, protecting victims of the occupation regime, and achieving the main goal of de-occupying Crimea and returning it to Ukraine's control in a peaceful manner.