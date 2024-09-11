U.S. Introducing Import Restrictions To Protect Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma has said the United States is introducing extraordinary restrictions on cultural values from Ukraine.

He stated this at the Ukraine House in Washington, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Verma announced that to help Ukraine protect its heritage, the United States is imposing emergency restrictions on the import of certain categories of cultural property from Ukraine as of today to prevent trafficking and to return looted heritage to Ukraine, to which it rightfully belongs.

He emphasized that Ukraine's cultural heritage is a source of resilience of the Ukrainian people and, at the same time, an object of Russian aggression.

Verma said that with the help and support of the international community, Ukraine will surely win the war that Russia started.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to continue helping Ukraine build its future by providing support in the fields of defense, economy, energy, etc.