Ukrainian Air Defenses Down Russian Missile Over Sumy Region
9/11/2024 3:09:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed a Russian missile in the northeastern Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"This evening, an enemy missile was destroyed in the sky over the Sumy region by the region's air defense forces," the post reads.
According to the military administration, the previous missile attack passed without consequences for the population and infrastructure.
Photo: Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces
