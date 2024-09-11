عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Air Defenses Down Russian Missile Over Sumy Region

Ukrainian Air Defenses Down Russian Missile Over Sumy Region


9/11/2024 3:09:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed a Russian missile in the northeastern Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"This evening, an enemy missile was destroyed in the sky over the Sumy region by the region's air defense forces," the post reads.

According to the military administration, the previous missile attack passed without consequences for the population and infrastructure.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces

MENAFN11092024000193011044ID1108663520


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search