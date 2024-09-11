U.S. Announces Over $700M In New Funding To Ukraine To Overcome Aftermath Of Russian Aggression - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is providing Ukraine with $325 million to repair electricity networks, $290 million in humanitarian aid to the population suffering from Russia's armed aggression, and more than $100 million for demining efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this at a press in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

In this regard, according to him, the United States is announcing the allocation of $325 million in new funding to help restore Ukraine's power generation facilities. He also emphasized that the U.S. intends to attract additional support from the G7+ countries during the Energy Coordination Group meeting in the coming weeks.

Blinken said that today, he was also announcing $290 million in new humanitarian support to help provide vital supplies such as clean water, food, shelter, and medicine to the millions of people in Ukraine and across the region who have been displaced by Putin's war.

Finally, he said, the United States is announcing $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining efforts to help remove unexploded ordnance that Russia has left throughout Ukraine.

He also recalled that the United States and other G7 countries agreed to provide $50 billion from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and defense efforts. In addition, according to him, Western countries are working to further persecute countries that support Russia's war machine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine