Russian Troops Having No Combat Experience Sent To Storm Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian units involved in the assault operations in Vovchansk are poorly trained.

Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, said this on the national television, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In this direction (Vovchansk - ed.) the 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade named after Alexander Nevsky was deployed. They suffered heavy losses, and now servicemen of the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade are arriving to reinforce them, and from other units are also being brought in. But, according to the latest data, the units that are involved in the assault operations in Vovchansk have a rather low level of training, these servicemen have not taken part in any combat operations at all. We guess that these are newly arrived personnel, mobilization resource raised by Russia," said Sarantsev.

According to him, over the past few weeks, there have been numerous cases of refusals by enemy troops to perform combat and special tasks (logistics and engineering measures) in the directions of Hlyboke – Lypka and Vovchansk.

"The enemy is increasingly attracting personnel who are not morally ready to perform any tasks. That is, they raise a mobilization resource, hastily prepare them, or send them to war by deception, coercion, or promises of monetary rewards. But people understand that they are cheated, and refuse to go into battle," said Sarantsev.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched 95 shellings using various types of weapons in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions over the past day, and a total of 263 explosions were heard.