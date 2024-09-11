KCM Trade And Industry Leaders Exchange Event Supporting Students' Career Planning To Achieve Life Goals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On September 4, KCM Trade attended the "ACYA Unimelb and Monash" social networking event organized by the Australia-China Youth Association (ACYA). The event aimed to provide a for interaction between businesses and university students, fostering exchanges on employment and career development, and enhancing competitiveness for future job opportunities. In addition to attending and sponsoring the event, KCM Trade's Australia Managing Director Jason Lau, participated in a panel discussion alongside three outstanding leaders: Sam Liu, Co-Chair of the ACYA Young Professionals Initiative (ACYPI), Gavin Zhang, Assistant at PwC's Transaction Services, and Pamela Li, Engineering Director at Deloitte to share advice on career planning for university students' post-graduation.

KCM Trade's Australia Managing Director Participates in Discussion and Shares His Insights

The event was held at the University of Melbourne, where KCM Trade's Australia Managing Director, Jason Lau, shared his past experiences working in China, Taiwan, and Australia. He discussed participating in various international activities, which broadened his horizons and deepened his understanding of different cultures and business environments. This, he noted, not only benefited his career development but also enhanced his overall personal skills.

ditionally, Jason Lau emphasized the importance of building a personal brand. He believes that as part of the younger generation, students should actively work on establishing their image within their respective industries. Building a personal brand requires consistency, and he encouraged students to maintain a passion for learning, stay informed about industry trends, and continually improve their competitiveness to be able to face the challenges of today's ever-changing global environment.

During the sharing session, Jason Lau and other guest speakers discussed the importance of teamwork, communication skills, and the integration of technology and business. They encouraged students to participate in team projects during their time in school to develop their collaboration skills. At the same time, they emphasized the need to cultivate interdisciplinary knowledge and skills in order to adapt to the ever-evolving market demands.

Providing Students with Excellent Networking Opportunities

After the sharing session, there was an interactive Q&A exchange between the speakers and the audience. Students actively asked questions on various topics such as career choices, internship opportunities, and industry development trends. The meaningful exchanges helped boost students' confidence in their future career planning. Additionally, the guest speakers exchanged contact information with the students, facilitating further in-depth discussions in the future. This interaction can be seen as an important first step for students in building their personal networks.

In addition to focusing on investor education, KCM Trade also places great importance on guiding the new generation to pay attention to the development of financial markets. In fact, beyond this networking event, KCM Trade has recently sponsored Monash University's Winter Ball and co-hosted a Board Game Day at the University of Melbourne. We believe that by participating in a variety of student activities, we can offer young people more opportunities-from learning personal finance to understanding the financial markets-helping them gain comprehensive financial knowledge.

In the future, KCM Trade will continue to support similar events and actively fulfill its corporate social responsibility by providing more opportunities for students to exchange and learn about financial knowledge. Our goal is to help them enhance their competitiveness and achieve their life goals.



Company :-KCM TRADE

User :- LUCY Gumaridis

Email :...

Phone :-098554477

Url :-