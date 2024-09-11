Juniper Revolutionizes Data Center Assurance With Industry's Only AI-Native Cloud Services And Intent-Based Networking

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 11, 2024 – Juniper Networks® (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced several new and unique enhancements to its data center assurance capabilities, driving exceptional user experiences through increased visibility, analysis and automation. The Juniper data center networking solution, which is the most-flexible-to-design and easiest-to-manage, now incorporates new cloud-hosted services that leverage AI for networking to deliver enhanced insights into application behaviors, both traditional and emerging AI workloads, for ongoing optimization and rapid troubleshooting. In addition, Juniper has added new capabilities for analyzing and validating data center operations plus even richer telemetry data which, alongside other data center assurance capabilities, help to reduce deployment times by up to 85 percent and cut OPEX costs by up to 90 percent in some instances.



Juniper\'s data center networking solution today consists of QFX Series Switches, EX Series Switches, PTX Series Routers, ACX Series Routers and high performance SRX Series Firewalls managed via Juniper Apstra data center assurance software and the MarvisTM Virtual Network Assistant (VNA). As a key part of the Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform, the solution leverages the right data to deliver the right real-time responses for highly reliable data center networking. This enables unique capabilities, such as multivendor intent-based networking and switch management, proactive AIOps and a GenAI conversational interface for knowledgebase queries. From traditional data centers to new data centers for AI training, inference and storage clusters, Juniper combines exceptional performance with best-in-class flexibility and operational simplicity, plus switch management, proactive AIOps and a GenAI conversational interface for knowledgebase queries.



To simplify data center operations and maximize network performance even further, Juniper has added new and unique software enhancements, which include:



New AI-Native cloud services that improve application visibility and assurance to optimize performance and lower mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR). Juniper is launching two new data center cloud services, Service Awareness and Impact Analysis, to complement the Marvis VNA for Data Center AI-Native cloud service announced earlier this year.



Service Awareness leverages AIOps to add application and service data to the Juniper network knowledge graph, enabling greater application-to-network visibility. Service Awareness increases the understanding of where apps and services attach, how they communicate across the network, and what resources they consume, providing direct insights and supporting additional assurance capabilities such as Impact Analysis.



Impact Analysis builds on Service Awareness to enable faster troubleshooting and issue resolution and improved application assurance. AI/ML maps identified issues to impacts, providing a clear picture of which issues are responsible for application impacts and which are unrelated. State comparison between different times improves identification and resolution of transient issues.



Service Awareness and Impact Analysis are now available in the Juniper Apstra Premium license tier at no extra charge. Marvis VNA for Data Center, the initial application in the Juniper Apstra Cloud Services suite, continues to be available in all three Juniper Apstra license tiers (Standard, Advanced, Premium) at no extra charge. All three data center cloud services are built on Juniper\'s proven microservices cloud architecture, which maximizes scale, resiliency and performance. Five of the Fortune 10, for example, use Juniper\'s microservices cloud architecture.



Continued investment in intent-based networking improves the operator experience and further optimizes application performance​. Juniper leads the industry with Intent-based Networking for data center assurance. The latest release of Juniper Apstra (version 5.0), which is a seamless upgrade for current users, builds on this leadership by adding over 100 new features focused on simplifying data center operations even further. Examples include:



Enhanced EVPN analytics that make complex EVPN operations simple.

Intent-based Analytics (IBA) easy buttons, visual guides and more that turn raw data into actionable insights faster than ever.

Simplified switch port validations to eliminate vendor-specific conflicts in a multivendor environment and avoid network impacts.

Expanded environmental telemetry data, now covering traffic, switch health, optics, power supplies, fans and temperature, to aid troubleshooting today and provide baseline data that can enable future AI-driven predictive/proactive maintenance applications for increased reliability and enhanced sustainability compliance.



