Algerian Pres. Commends Deeply-Rooted Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hailed Wednesday the strong and deeply-rooted Algerian-Kuwaiti relations and underlined the need for strengthening them further.

President Tebboune made this remark during his reception of the outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to his country Mohammad Al-Shabou, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Presidency today.

He affirmed the peculiarity of the bonds linking him with the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Shabou said that the meeting also tackled means to expanding cooperation in all domains.

He pointed out that the Algerian leader stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation particularly in the economic and trade sectors to serve the interest of the two nations.

On Tuesday, the Kuwaiti Ambassador Al-Shabou paid a farewell visit to Algeria's People's National Assembly (APN) where he was welcomed by the chief lawmaker Brahim Boughali.

The meeting highlighted the strong fraternal relations between Algeria and Kuwait, which have been built on bilateral cooperation and mutual respect.

Boughali also expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support of Algeria's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-2025 term. (end) mr

