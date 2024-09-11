US Vice President: Washington Will Coerce Tel Aviv To Get Info About Killing Probe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday the US Administration would continue to exert pressure on of the Israeli entity for information about investigations into the recent killing of the US-Turkish dual citizen, Aysenur Eygi.

Harri said in a press statement that Eygi's killing was a horrific tragedy that should not have taken place. She used to demonstrate peacefully in the West and express opposition to expanding settlements, Harris continued.

Her life was senselessly wasted, Harris said, stressing that no one should be killed for partaking in a peaceful protest.

The shooting that caused her death is unacceptable and leads to legitimate questions regarding conducts of the "Israeli defense army in the West Bank," the Vice president said. She demanded that the occupation government take more measures to ensure no identical incidents take place.

On the investigations, Harris said the preliminary probe conducted by "the Israeli government" indicated that she had been killed due to a drastic error that should be blamed on the "Israeli defense army."

Harris has affirmed that Washington will continue exerting pressure on the occupation government for continuous examination. She pledged that the administration would bring into account any person, an Israeli or Palestinian, who stirs violence, undermines peace and stability in the West Bank. (end)

amm











MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108663426